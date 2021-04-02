T Natarajan Receives SUV From Anand Mahindra, Gives Him THIS Special Return Gift

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra had announced that he will be gifting the all-new Thar SUV to pacers T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini as well as opening batsman Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar for their heroics in the Test series in Australia. India won the series Down Under 2-1 in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. This impressed Mahindra tremendously that he decided to pay for the gift out of his own pocket rather than the company's expenses.

T Natarajan SUV: SRH pacer thanks Anand Mahindra for recognising his journey

Now, the leading Industrialist has delivered on his promise as he gifted T Natarajan a Thar SUV on Thursday. An overwhelmed Natarajan took to Twitter and shared pictures of him receiving the SUV from the showroom and thanked Anand Mahindra for the luxurious gift, as well as, expressed gratitude for recognising his journey. The southpaw also put up a heartwarming caption along with a couple of photos where he is seen posing along the SUV.

Moreover, Natarajan also gave a return gift to Anand Mahindra. The cricketer sent his signed Gabba Test jersey to the automobile giant in an attempt to thank him for the sumptuous gift. The Natarajan SUV post was flooded with comments as fans lauded the bowler's journey and his commitment to the game.

As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful 2/2 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

T Natarajan made his debut in the final Test of the series at the Gabba. The left-handed pacer went on to pick three wickets in the game which included the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings. The Men in Blue went on to win the thrilling contest by three wickets, thus clinching the series 2-1 while coming from behind and also became the first team to trounce the Aussies at the venue since 1988.

T Natarajan IPL 2021 deal

Meanwhile, T Natarajan is an important part of the SRH squad for IPL 2021. The speedster was prolific last year as he grabbed 16 wickets in as many games at an average of 31.50 and an economy rate of 8.02. The Natarajan IPL 2021 salary is INR 4 crore.

SRH IPL schedule

According to the SRH IPL 2021 schedule, the SRH team will open their IPL 2021 campaign on Sunday, April 11, in Chennai. The contest will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). All the participating teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders in which 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches and two teams will play 2 afternoon matches, have been scheduled for the marquee tournament.

Our fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! pic.twitter.com/WsQmLL7Qdy — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 7, 2021

SRH squad

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

