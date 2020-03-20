T10 Super League 2020 Live Scores, Blasters Vs Spartans Match 4 Pitch And Weather Report

Sixers Blasters will face Desert Spartans in Match 4 of the T10 Super League on Friday, March 20 in India. The T10 Super League 2020 live streaming for the Sixers Blasters vs Desert Spartans match will begin at 8:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming T10 Super League live match. These include the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming, T10 Super League 2020 live scores and other Sixers Blasters vs Desert Spartans updates.

ALSO READ | India's 'World Cricket Championship' officially becomes World's No.1 cricket game

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming details: Where to watch T10 Super League live match in India?

The Sixers Blasters vs Desert Spartans live match is not available on TV. However the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming can be done through the Sports Tiger app (www.sportstiger.com). T10 Super League 2020 live scores for all T10 Super League live matches can also be followed on the tournament's official Twitter page.

ALSO READ | Javed Miandad lashes out at PCB for failing to produce top-class batsmen in world cricket

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: T10 Super League live match - Pitch and Weather report

The ground should support the batsmen well as it is a T10 match, totals of 100 can be easily set for the chasing team. The pitch may be a little slow if it is the same one which will be used for the three previous matches for this T10 Super League live match. There is no rain predicted during the Sixers Blasters vs Desert Spartans live match.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: England cricket set to suffer losses greater than in 2 World Wars combined

T10 Super League live match: Full team squads

Here are the squads for both the teams that will be playing the T10 Super league live match.

T10 Super League live match - Sixers Blasters:

Rajveer Singh, Manish Goswami, Shubham Sharma, Anuj Meena, Mahesh Singh, Vikas Meena, Kripal Singh, Saket Sharma, Dharmendra Singh, Shubham Verma, Vijendra Nayak, Lokesh Khandal, Sunil Kumar, Kundan Gupta, and Hemendra Jodha.

T10 Super League live match - Desert Spartans:

Hitesh, Pardeep, Abid Khan, Mohit Singh, Karan Lamba, Ankit Soni, Rahul Garg, Sohail Ahmed, Rituraj, Punit Yadav, Divyanshu, Dharamveer, Himanshu, Suryansh, and Harsh.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Lockdown: England Spinner Fears End Of Career With No Cricket Anytime Soon