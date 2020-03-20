T10 Super League 2020 Live Streaming, Giants Vs Heroes Match 1 Pitch & Weather Report

The first season of the T10 Super League begins on Friday. Power Giants will take on Panther Heroes in the 1st match of the T10 Super League 2020 on Friday, March 20. The T10 Super League live match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: Power Giants vs Panther Heroes T10 Super League live match

There will be no broadcast of the T10 Super League live match as it is a regional competition. You can watch the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming of the Power Giants vs Panther Heroes on Sports Tiger’s app (www.sportstiger.com). You can also catch T10 Super League 2020 live scores of the Power Giants vs Panther Heroes on the T10 Super League social media handles.

T10 Super League 2020 live scores: Power Giants vs Panther Heroes Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 11 to 13 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 20 and 32 Degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain throughout the day.

T10 Super League 2020 live scores: Power Giants vs Panther Heroes Pitch Report

This is the first 10-over game that is being hosted at this venue. But the pitch is expected to favour the batsman and around 100 runs could be possibly socred in the first innings. The team winning the toss would like to field first and chase the target.

T10 Super League 2020 live scores: Power Giants vs Panther Heroes Preview

Both the teams consist of some promising names. The Giants have a strong batting line up with the likes of Devesh Agarwal, Prashant Yadav and Bhavesh Sharma who will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for their side. They also have promising bowlers in the form of Aryan Yadav and Aditya Pratap Singh.

On the other hand, the Panthers have explosive batsmen like Hardeep Singh and Saksham Singh. They will look to open their campaign on a winning note.

IMAGE COURTESY: T10 SUPER LEAGUE TWITTER