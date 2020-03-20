T10 Super League 2020 Live Streaming, Masters Vs Legends Match 3 Pitch & Weather Report

Hurricane Masters will face Ultimate Legends in Match 3 of the T10 Super League on Friday, March 20 in India. The T10 Super League 2020 live streaming will begin at 4:00 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming T10 Super League live match including the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming updates, T10 Super League 2020 live scores and other Hurricane Masters vs Ultimate Legends match details.

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming details: Where to watch T10 Super League live match in India?

The Hurricane Masters vs Ultimate Legends match is not available on TV. But the T10 Super League 2020 live streaming can be on the Sports Tiger app (www.sportstiger.com). The T10 Super League 2020 live scores can also be followed live on T10 Super League's Twitter page.

T10 Super League 2020 live streaming: T10 Super League live match - Pitch and Weather report

The ground should support the batsmen well as it is a T10 match, totals of 100 can be easily set for the chasing team. Pitch conditions may be altered if earlier matches have been played at the pitch. There is no rain predicted during the Hurricane Masters vs Ultimate Legends live match.

T10 Super League live match: Hurricane Masters vs Ultimate Legends Full team squads

Here are the squads for both the teams that will be playing the T10 Super league live match -

T10 Super League live scores: Hurricane Masters -

Keshav Didwaniya (captain), Manendra Singh (wicketkeeper), Sachin Singhal, Bharat Sharma, Ajay Beniwal, Ajay Kookna, Vinay Meena, Akshat Mehta, Pankaj Yadav, Lohit Kewaliya, Tejendra Vishnoi, Prakhar Agarwal, Ajay Yadav, Mohit Gupta, and Puneet Mishra.

T10 Super League live scores: Ultimate Legends -

Shardha (captain), Narpat, Bhrat, Raja, Vijay, Subham, Sachin, Rana, Pawan Baniya, Dhanraj, Monty, Arvind, Priyanshu, Satyam, and Sameer.

