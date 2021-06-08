T20 Blast 2021 Full Schedule, Squads, Live Stream And Broadcast Details

Quick links:
The T20 action is all set to return to the UK with the latest edition of the T20 Blast 2021. After entertaining cricket enthusiasts with blockbuster matches of the shortest format last season, the competition is back to enthral the audiences. A total of 18 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in 122 matches. The participating sides have been divided into two groups. Both the North Group and the South Group will have 9 teams each. Here are the T20 Blast teams, T20 Blast live stream details, T20 Blast 2021 broadcast details and the T20 Blast 2021 schedule.
Fans wondering where to watch T20 Blast 2021 can tune into Star Sports network for the live telecast of the tournament. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams.
Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones
Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri
Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton
Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi,
Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw
Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C)
Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter
Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C)
Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton
Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson
Look who's back in the nets 👀@benstokes38 🔥#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/CENTvMZgXs— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 29, 2021
Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom
Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake
Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood
George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis
Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell
Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison
Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D'Oliveira, Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown
Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire - Canterbury
Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire - Emirates Old Trafford
Worcestershire Rapids vs Notts Outlaws - New Road
Somerset vs Essex Eagles - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Yorkshire Vikings vs Birmingham Bears - Emerald Headingley
Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Surrey - Lord's
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire - Sophia Gardens
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks - Bristol County Ground
Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex - Canterbury
Durham vs Yorkshire Vikings - Emirates Riverside
Essex Eagles vs Hampshire - The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Surrey - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids - The County Ground, Northampton
Notts Outlaws vs Birmingham Bears - Trent Bridge
Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire - Upton steel County Ground
Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire - The 1st Central County Ground
Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire - Canterbury
Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning - New Road
Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles - Sophia Gardens
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws - The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears - The Incora County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham - Upton steel County Ground
Surrey v Glamorgan - Kia Oval
Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Notts Outlaws - Emirates Riverside
Middlesex vs Hampshire - Venue TBC
Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks - The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Kent Spitfires - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire v Lancashire Lightning (The Incora County Ground)
Worcestershire Rapids vs Yorkshire Vikings - New Road
Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires - Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears - Upton steel County Ground
Durham vs Lancashire Lightning - Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Sussex Sharks - Kia Oval
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire - Venue TBC
Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - The Incora County Ground
Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning - Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham - Emerald Headingley
Surrey vs Hampshire - Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - New Road
Glamorgan vs Middlesex - Sophia Gardens
Sussex Sharks vs Somerset - The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire - The Cloudfm County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire - Trent Bridge
Somerset vs Glamorgan - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - Bristol County Ground
Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles - Canterbury
Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire - Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Birmingham Bears - Emirates Riverside
Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws - Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes - The County Ground Northampton
Surrey vs Essex Eagles - Kia Oval
Gloucestershire vs Kent Spitfires - Bristol County Ground
Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan - The 1st Central County Ground
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Foxes - The Incora County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Worcestershire Rapids - Trent Bridge
Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire Rapids - Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Somerset - Kia Oval
Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire - Edgbaston
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan - Bristol County Ground
Middlesex vs Essex Eagles - Lord's
Surrey vs Middlesex - Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham - New Road
Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire - The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires - The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Hampshire - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning - The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire vs Notts Outlaws - The Incora County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings - Upton steel County Ground
Birmingham Bears vs Durham - Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emerald Headingley
Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning - Trent Bridge
Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes - New Road
Middlesex vs Glamorgan - To be announced
Sussex Sharks vs Surrey - The 1st Central County Ground
Hampshire vs Middlesex Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Canterbury
Glamorgan vs Surrey - Sophia Gardens
Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires - The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Somerset - The Cloudfm County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Uptonsteel County Ground
Hampshire vs Surrey - Ageas Bowl
Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings - Edgbaston
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Durham - The County Ground Northampton
Gloucestershire vs Somerset - Bristol County Ground
Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids - Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks - Lord's
Essex Eagles vs Glamorgan - The Cloudfm County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes - Trent Bridge
Hampshire vs Gloucestershire - Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Surrey - Canterbury
Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws - Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning - Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Riverside
Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks - Sophia Gardens
Somerset vs Middlesex - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids - The Incora County Ground
Hampshire vs Somerset - Ageas Bowl
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex - Cheltenham
Lancashire Lightning vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emirates Old Trafford
Durham vs Derbyshire - Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Kent Spitfires - Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears - New Road
Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles - The 1st Central County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings - Trent Bridge
Hampshire vs Essex Eagles - Ageas Bowl – afternoon match
Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks - Ageas Bowl – evening match
Gloucestershire vs Surrey - Cheltenham
Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids - Edgbaston
Lancashire Lightning vs Durham - Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires - Lord's
Glamorgan vs Somerset - Sophia Gardens
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire - The County Ground Northampton
Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws - Upton steel County Ground
Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Emirates Old Trafford
Hampshire vs Glamorgan - Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks - Canterbury
Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Vikings - Chesterfield
Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Edgbaston
Essex Eagles vs Middlesex - The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Gloucestershire - The Cooper Associates County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Durham - Trent Bridge
Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids - Upton steel County Ground
Quarter-finals
Final - Edgbaston