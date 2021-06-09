T20 Blast 2021 Lancashire Vs Derbyshire Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Lancashire will lock horns with Derbyshire in the opening game of the T20 Blast 2021 on Wednesday, June 9 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The Lancashire vs Derbyshire live stream will commence at 7:00 PM (IST) and 2:30 PM (local time). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our Lancashire vs Derbyshire live stream details, Lancashire vs Derbyshire live scores info, T20 Blast schedule and T20 Blast live telecast details.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire match preview

Lancashire had a brilliant T20 Blast campaign last year as they qualified for the playoffs after finishing second in the group stage with five wins, two losses and two no results from 10 games. However, their tournament was ended after they were defeated by eventual champions Nottinghamshire in the semi-final. Lancashire will look to make amends by going a step further and lifting the trophy this year and winning the tournament opener will be a great way to kick-off their T20 Blast 2021 campaign.

On the contrary, Derbyshire had an abysmal tournament last year. Placed in the North Group, Derbyshire finished last in the points table with just one win from 10 games. They lost seven matches whereas two ended in no result. Alex Hughes' men will look to put behind the dismal campaign and start the T20 Blast 2021 on a high by beating Lancashire. Both sides are filled with some talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

T20 Blast live telecast: Lancashire vs Derbyshire live stream details

To watch the Lancashire vs Derbyshire live telecast, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams. Lancashire vs Derbyshire live scores will be available on the team's social media handles, as well as, the official social media accounts of T20 Blast 2021.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire pitch report

The pitch at Old Trafford has generally favoured the chasing sides. In the 10 T20 games played at the venue, five are won by the teams chasing whereas two have been won by the sides batting first. The average first innings score in the T20 Blast 2020 was 158. The surface here is favourable for batsmen whereas bowlers will get some swing with the new ball. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first as batting will become easier as the game progresses.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the temperature for the Lancashire vs Derbyshire weather forecast is expected to be around 22°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (20°C at around 10:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be moderate and will hover between 56-60%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but with no real chances of rain, fans are in for a cracking Lancashire vs Derbyshire match.

T20 Blast schedule: Lancashire vs Derbyshire squads

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood.

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake.

