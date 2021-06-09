T20 Blast 2021 Live Stream And Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, SA, Australia And NZ?

The T20 action is all set to return to the UK with the latest edition of the T20 Blast 2021. After entertaining cricket enthusiasts with blockbuster matches of the shortest format last season, the competition is back to enthral the audiences. A total of 18 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in 122 matches. The participating sides have been divided into two groups. Both the North Group and the South Group will have 9 teams each. Here are the details regarding the T20 Blast live streaming in UAE, T20 Blast where to watch in Australia, T20 Blast live in New Zealand and T20 Blast South Africa channel.

T20 Blast live streaming in UAE

T20 Blast 2021 live in UAE can be accessed on the OSN Sports Cricket HD channel. The network will also provide live coverage in several other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries. This includes Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen.

T20 Blast where to watch in Australia

Meanwhile, fans in Australia can relish the live-action of the English T20 competition on the Fox Sports and BT Sports channels. The match should be streamed live on the FoxtelGo app. The competition kick-offs on the June 9, and ardent cricket fans in Australia can tune into the aforementioned platforms to catch the opening game live.

T20 Blast live in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand also will be able to enjoy the high-octane T20 matches of the tournament from the comfort of their homes. Fans can watch the matches live on the Sky Sports Network. Moreover, the live streaming of the games will also be made available on YuppTV for the ones who wish to watch the match online.

T20 Blast South Africa channel

Fans in South Africa will be able to catch the T20 Blast 2021 live and exclusive on the SuperSport Network. The live streaming will also be available on the SuperSport digital platforms. One can catch the live stream of the matches on SuperSport Cricket and their website, SuperSport Grandstand.

T20 Blast 2021 broadcast in India

Fans wondering where to watch T20 Blast 2021 can tune into Star Sports network for the live telecast of the tournament. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams.

Image source: Vitality Blast Twitter