T20 Blast 2021 Live Stream And Telecast: Where To Watch In USA And Canada?

The T20 action is all set to return to the United Kingdom (UK) with the latest edition of the T20 Blast 2021. After entertaining the cricketing community with some power-packed cricketing action, the competition is back to enthrall the audiences. A total of 18 teams, divided into two groups (North and South) will battle it out for the ultimate championship in 122 matches.

Both the North Group and the South Group will have 9 teams each. The tournament opener will be played between Lancashire and Derbyshire on Wednesday, June 9 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Here are the details about T20 Blast 2021 T20 Blast live in USA, where to watch T20 Blast in Canada and T20 Blast 2021 schedule.

T20 Blast 2021 T20 Blast live in USA

Fans in USA can enjoy the T20 Blast 2021 by tuning into Willow TV and Willow Xtra. The T20 Blast start time USA for the tournament opener is 4:30 AM.

Where to watch T20 Blast in Canada

The T20 Blast Canada channel is Willow TV Canada. Fans can also catch the broadcast of T20 Blast 2021 on ATN Cricket Plus. The T20 Blast start time for the tournament opener in Canada is 4:30 AM.

Where to watch T20 Blast 2021 in India?

Fans wondering where to watch T20 Blast 2021 can tune into Star Sports network for the live telecast of the tournament. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams.

T20 Blast 2021 schedule

June 09, 2021

Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire - Canterbury

Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire - Emirates Old Trafford

Worcestershire Rapids vs Notts Outlaws - New Road

Somerset vs Essex Eagles - The Cooper Associates County Ground

June 10, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Birmingham Bears - Emerald Headingley

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Surrey - Lord's

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire - Sophia Gardens

June 11, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks - Bristol County Ground

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex - Canterbury

Durham vs Yorkshire Vikings - Emirates Riverside

Essex Eagles vs Hampshire - The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Surrey - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids - The County Ground, Northampton

Notts Outlaws vs Birmingham Bears - Trent Bridge

Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire - Upton steel County Ground

June 12, 2021

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire - The 1st Central County Ground

June 13, 2021

Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire - Canterbury

Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning - New Road

Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles - Sophia Gardens

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws - The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears - The Incora County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham - Upton steel County Ground

June 14, 2021

Surrey v Glamorgan - Kia Oval

June 15, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Notts Outlaws - Emirates Riverside

Middlesex vs Hampshire - Venue TBC

Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks - The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Kent Spitfires - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire v Lancashire Lightning (The Incora County Ground)

June 16, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids vs Yorkshire Vikings - New Road

Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires - Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears - Upton steel County Ground

June 17, 2021

Durham vs Lancashire Lightning - Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Sussex Sharks - Kia Oval

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire - Venue TBC

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - The Incora County Ground

June 18, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning - Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham - Emerald Headingley

Surrey vs Hampshire - Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - New Road

Glamorgan vs Middlesex - Sophia Gardens

Sussex Sharks vs Somerset - The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire - The Cloudfm County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire - Trent Bridge

June 19, 2021

Somerset vs Glamorgan - The Cooper Associates County Ground

June 20, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire - Bristol County Ground

Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles - Canterbury

Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire - Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Birmingham Bears - Emirates Riverside

Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws - Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes - The County Ground Northampton

June 21, 2021

Surrey vs Essex Eagles - Kia Oval

June 22, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Kent Spitfires - Bristol County Ground

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan - The 1st Central County Ground

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Foxes - The Incora County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Worcestershire Rapids - Trent Bridge

June 23, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire Rapids - Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Somerset - Kia Oval

June 24, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire - Edgbaston

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan - Bristol County Ground

Middlesex vs Essex Eagles - Lord's

June 25, 2021

Surrey vs Middlesex - Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham - New Road

Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire - The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires - The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Hampshire - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning - The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire vs Notts Outlaws - The Incora County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings - Upton steel County Ground

June 26, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Durham - Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emerald Headingley

Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning - Trent Bridge

June 27, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes - New Road

Middlesex vs Glamorgan - To be announced

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey - The 1st Central County Ground

June 28, 2021

Hampshire vs Middlesex Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Canterbury

June 29, 2021

Glamorgan vs Surrey - Sophia Gardens

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires - The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Somerset - The Cloudfm County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Uptonsteel County Ground

June 30, 2021

Hampshire vs Surrey - Ageas Bowl

Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings - Edgbaston

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Durham - The County Ground Northampton

July 01, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Somerset - Bristol County Ground

Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids - Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks - Lord's

Essex Eagles vs Glamorgan - The Cloudfm County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes - Trent Bridge

July 02, 2021

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire - Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Surrey - Canterbury

Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws - Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning - Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Leicestershire Foxes - Emirates Riverside

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks - Sophia Gardens

Somerset vs Middlesex - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids - The Incora County Ground

July 09, 2021

Hampshire vs Somerset - Ageas Bowl

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex - Cheltenham

Lancashire Lightning vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Emirates Old Trafford

Durham vs Derbyshire - Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Kent Spitfires - Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears - New Road

Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles - The 1st Central County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings - Trent Bridge

July 16, 2021

Hampshire vs Essex Eagles - Ageas Bowl – afternoon match

Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks - Ageas Bowl – evening match

Gloucestershire vs Surrey - Cheltenham

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids - Edgbaston

Lancashire Lightning vs Durham - Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires - Lord's

Glamorgan vs Somerset - Sophia Gardens

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire - The County Ground Northampton

Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws - Upton steel County Ground

July 17, 2021

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings - Emirates Old Trafford

July 18, 2021

Hampshire vs Glamorgan - Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks - Canterbury

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Vikings - Chesterfield

Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks - Edgbaston

Essex Eagles vs Middlesex - The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Gloucestershire - The Cooper Associates County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Durham - Trent Bridge

Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids - Upton steel County Ground

August 24 to August 27, 2021

Quarter-finals

September 18, 2021

Final - Edgbaston

SOURCE: DURHAM CRICKET INSTAGRAM