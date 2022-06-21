T20 Blast 2022: SUR VS SOM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

The South Group of the T20 Blast is set to witness a top-of-the-table clash as leaders Surrey are all set to lock horns with second-placed Somerset at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. The game will commence live at 11 p.m. IST on June 21. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch the T20 Blast 2022 live in India, and SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction.

How to watch T20 Blast 2022 live in India?

While there will be no official telecast of the T20 Blast 2022 in India, fans can use the live stream available on Fancode to watch the match. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handle of the tournament.

Surrey vs Somerset live streaming details in UK

Fans in the United Kingdom wondering how to watch the T20 Blast live can tune in to the England Cricket Board's official website to watch all the matches. Meanwhile, England Cricket's app will also live stream the games on mobile. Fans can also watch the matches using the live stream available on the home team's website.

Surrey vs Somerset predicted 11

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Rory Burns, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Overton, Dan Moriarty, Daniel Worrall

Somerset: Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Peter Siddle, Jack Brooks

SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Tom Banton

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans, Will Smeed

All-rounder(s): Sunil Narine (C), Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Will Jacks (VC)

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton

T20 Blast standings: Surrey lead, with Somerset in second

Heading with eight consecutive wins into this match, Surrey will be looking to extend their outstanding run when they play Somerset on Tuesday. Surrey have currently secured 17 points from nine games, with one match ending in no result. Meanwhile, Somerset are in second place with 14 points after nine matches, having lost two games so far.