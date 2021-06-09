T20 Blast Somerset Vs Essex H2h Record, Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Somerset and Essex will battle it out in the third match of the T20 Blast 2021 on Wednesday, June 9 at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. The Somerset vs Essex live stream will commence at 11:00 PM (IST) and 6:30 PM (local time). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at the Somerset vs Essex h2h record, Somerset vs Essex pitch and weather report and the Somerset vs Essex live stream details.

Somerset vs Essex match preview

Both Somerset and Essex had an underwhelming run in the previous season of the T20 competition. Somerset were placed in the Central Group in the previous edition, whereas Essex were a part of the South Group. The Somerset team could only manage to register four wins after having played ten matches in the last edition. Essex, on the other hand, fared even worse as had only two wins to their name from ten games.

Both sides will be keen to get off to a winning start this year as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround. The two teams have impressive line-ups and an exciting battle is on the cards. Essex will miss the services of veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle as the seasoned campaigner has withdrawn from the tournament citing personal reasons.

Somerset vs Essex pitch and weather report

The strip at Taunton promises to be a balanced one. The faster bowlers will play a major role on the surface, considering the favourable conditions. Moreover, an even bounce is expected throughout the game. Once set, the batters are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball. Looking at the batting line-ups of the two sides, the game is likely to be a high-scoring thriller.

As for the weather, the conditions will be cloudy with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

Somerset vs Essex h2h record

The two teams have squared off on 11 occasions in the shortest format. Looking at their h2h record, the Somerset team have a significant advantage. Somerset have claimed seven victories against Essex, whereas, Essex have four wins against Somerset in the format. When it comes to their last five encounters, Essex have managed to win only a single fixture, while Somerset have pocketed four games.

Somerset vs Essex live stream details

Fans in India who wish to catch the live-action of the Somerset vs Essex fixture can tune into the Star Sports Network. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams. Somerset vs Essex live scores will be available on the team's social media handles, as well as, the official social media accounts of T20 Blast 2021.

Somerset vs Essex prediction

As per our Somerset vs Essex prediction, the Somerset side are expected to clinch victory in their clash against Essex on Wednesday.

Note: The Somerset vs Essex prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Somerset Cricket / Essex Cricket / Instagram