T20 Blast Yorkshire Vs Warwickshire Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

The upcoming match of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place between Yorkshire and Warwickshire on June 10. The Yorkshire vs Warwickshire encounter of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place at Headingley, Leeds, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the T20 Blast Yorkshire vs Warwickshire live stream details along with Yorkshire vs Warwickshire prediction, pitch and weather report.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire prediction

The inclusion of prominent England players like Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid will give a good balance of experience to the Yorkshire team. Fans would also be hoping for T20 specialist David Malan to display his ability in the upcoming match. Compared to their opponent, Warwickshire will play the match with T20 blast specialists like Sam Hain and Olly Stone with only Chris Woakes having a significant amount of international experience in the team.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire h2h record for last 5 matches has seen the Warwickshire team gain the edge over their opponent every time. Out of the last 5 matches played between the two teams, Warwickshire has won 4 matches. The last match that was played between the two teams ended in a draw. As per the Yorkshire vs Warwickshire h2h record for the last 5 matches, the Warwickshire would be expected to win.

SQUAD 👇 David Willey's Yorkshire Vikings will call upon England trio Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adil Rashid whilst Lockie Ferguson will debut tomorrow night 🙌 #OneRose — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 9, 2021

T20 Blast Yorkshire vs Warwickshire live stream

T20 Blast Yorkshire vs Warwickshire live stream in India will be done by the FanCode platform. FanCode has acquired the OTT rights to live stream a select number of matches of the Vitality T20 Blast tournament in India. FanCode will provide subscription for live streaming in the forms of Match Pass and Tour Pass. For all the fans wondering how to watch T20 Blast on TV, details about the live telecast of the tournament in India are still unclear.

Yorkshire vs Warwickshire pitch and weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the Yorkshire vs Warwickshire match is expected to be in the range of 24 degree Celsius (highest) and 17 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 43 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 63 % and the weather forecast suggests an atmosphere with intermittent clouds.

The pitch is expected to support the batsman which may result in a high scoring game. Bowlers may not get enough help from the pitch and fast bowler will be assisted only in the initial overs of the game. Spinners may experience a breakthrough in the middle overs although a lot of turn won’t be expected. As per the Yorkshire vs Warwickshire pitch and weather report, the team winning the toss would look to bat first to get sufficient runs on board.

Image Source: Yorkshire CCC Twitter

Note: The Yorkshire vs Warwickshire prediction is based on various statistics of the game, hence it does not guarantee positive results and should be considered only as a means to get informed and entertained.