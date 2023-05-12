'T20 Game Has Moved On From Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli': Ex-India Player And Selector

Yashasvi Jaiswal's explosive innings against Kolkata Knight Riders opened a new dimension in T20 cricket. The Rajasthan Royals' opener registered the fastest fifty ever in an IPL match but missed his century by a whisker as he single-handedly demolished Nitish Rana's side. Jaiswal has been Rajasthan's go-to man this season as they eye another playoff berth this time.

Jos Buttler hasn't really managed to step on the gas this time but Jaiswal has ensured his presence can be felt as the youngster has been scoring runs for fun. He is currently just one run behind Faf du Plessis in the Orange Cap list and the way he has been hitting bowlers all over the park it is just a matter of time before he takes over the cap from the RCB skipper.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Saba Karim made a big claim as per the former Indian selector, T20 cricket has seen a big evolution and it has moved from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to players like Yashasvi and Surya Kumar Yadav. He posted on Twitter, "When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli!!"

When one sees Jaiswal and SKY bat, it is amply clear that T20 game has moved on from Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli!!@anilkumble1074 @bhogleharsha — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) May 11, 2023

Rohit hasn't fired at all in IPL 2023 and hasn't even registered 200 runs in his tally. The Mumbai skipper's awful form seems to have an adverse effect on his team's performance which has managed to shrug off their difficulties to some extent. On the other side, Virat has accumulated 420 runs in 11 matches so far but his struggle against bowlers in the middle overs has been quite evident as he has been batting at a modest strike rate of 133.75.

Incidentally, Virat will take on Yashasvi when Rajasthan will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur. On the other hand, Mumbai will aim to solidify their position in the IPL table when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday.