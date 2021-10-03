T20 WC| Glen Maxwell Names His Top 5 Picks Ahead Of Upcoming World Cup

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, top all-rounder Glenn Maxwell picked his top five players of all time in the shortest format of the sport.

The 32-year old picked Rashid Khan as the spinner, Andre Russell and Ben Stokes as the two all-rounders, Adam Gilchrist as the wicket-keeper batsman, and Shaun Tait as the fast bowler.

Glenn Maxwell's top T20 picks of all time

1) Rashid Khan: The 23-year old Afghanistan bowler has established himself as one of the most deadly spinners in all formats of cricket, but his performance is top-notch when it comes to T20s. In 281 matches, Rashid has picked up a whopping 388 wickets at an average of 17.54 and a strike rate of 16.60. Moreover, the Afghanistan cricketer has also contributed with the bat, scoring 1288 runs in total.

2) Andre Russell: The 33-year old from West Indies has established himself as one of the best all-rounders in the shortest format of the game. When it comes to T20 cricket, Russell has played a total of 382 games and scored a staggering 6405 runs at a strike rate of 169.66. Moreover, he has also picked up 340 wickets.

3) Ben Stokes: The 30-year old from England is one of the best all-rounders in the shortest format of the game as he can contribute with both bat and bowl in various stages of the match. In 148 T20 matches, Stokes has amassed 2865 runs at an average of 24.91 and a strike rate of 135.07. Moreover, the Englishman has also picked up 86 wickets. Since the 30-year old is currently on a break from cricket, he will be dearly missed by England in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

4) Adam Gilchrist: Even though the former Australian wicket-keeper batsman has not played a lot of international T20 cricket, he did showcase his class during various franchise tournaments. In 102 T20 games overall, he scored a brilliant 2622 runs at a stunning strike rate of 140.28.

5) Shaun Tait: The last but not the least included in Glenn Maxwell's top five was the Australian fast bowler because of his electric pace. While explaining his selection, Maxwell said, "Having played against him, I know how quick he was. Even at the back end of his career, he was bowling absolute rockets. I think he'd certainly strike fear into any batter at the other end." Tait regularly clocked impressive speeds of over 150 km/hr. As for his stats, in 171 T20 matches, he picked up 218 wickets at a fantastic average of 22.41.