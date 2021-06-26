T20 WC Likely To Be Shifted To UAE Due To COVID-19, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

As the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is dawn and dusted with New Zealand emerging as the ultimate champion by defeating India, the focus now shifts to the upcoming T20 World Cup (WC). Amidst reports doing rounds that the T20 World Cup which was slated to take place in India will be shifted to the UAE, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the Indian cricket board is considering this due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. BCCI had sought a month's time during a virtual meet that took place in June this year from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take a final call for a detailed assessment of the health situation in the country.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah hints shifting of T20 WC to UAE

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah talking to ANI informed that the Indian cricket board is monitoring the COVID situation of the country and the final decision on the T20 World Cup will be taken soon. "Due to the COVID situation in the country, we may shift the T20 World Cup scheduled in India to UAE. We are monitoring the situation closely. Health and safety of players are paramount for us. We will take the final call soon,"said Jay Shah.

It is to be noted that the ICC in its statement had clarified that if BCCI decides to shift the T20 WC to another country, the hosting rights will still remain to the Indian cricket board.

T20 World Cup Schedule

The 2021 men's T20 World Cup is slated to kick off from October 17 in the UAE two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the final of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for November 14.

"Round 1, which will include 12 matches, will comprise eight teams from which four (top two from each group) would qualify for the Super 12s," ESPNcricinfo reports state.

"Four teams from this lot of eight - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, Papua New Guinea - will then progress to the Super 12s, joining the top eight ranked T20I teams," the report further read.

The Super 12s phase, comprising 30 games, is slated to begin from October 24 across three venues in the UAE - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

After the Super 12s phase, there will be three playoff games - the two semi-finals and the final.

(Image Credits: PTI/ICC)