T20 Women's World Cup: Huge Setback For India Ahead Of Semi-final Against Australia

Ahead of the start of the semi final game between India and Australia, a set of unfortunate updates have struck India. As per reports, captain Harmanpreet Kaur have fallen sick before the all-important match and might not feature in the playing XI that will take on Australia for a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final. BCCI confirmed that all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is ruled out of the World Cup due to illness.

India face major selection issues as two of the foremost members of the team were admitted to hospital on the eve of the semi-final encounter. As per reports, both players have been sick since Monday and as per the latest update by ICC, Pooja Vasterakar has been confirmed out. The action will start today at 6:30 PM.

Huge blow for India

This is a huge blow to India as the absence of two of the confirmed starters could prove to be crucial in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final. While Vastrakar has been confirmed out, all attention would be on Harmanpreet Kaur's status as not only she is the matchwinner with the bat but has got the responsibility to lead her side as well. A change in the hands of Captaincy in the all-important Semi-final will not be an ideal scenario for India. If Harmanpreet indeed misses out then it could pave the way for Harleen Deol to come in as a like-for-like replacement. However, fans from India would be praying for her to make her way in on time. BCCI is yet to confirm Harmanpreet's availability and might disclose it just before the start of the game.

India Women vs Australia Women: Full squads

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar (out of the tournament), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Sneh Rana (Replacement)

Australia Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc, wk), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.