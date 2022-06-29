T20 WorId Cup: Is This The End Of Road For Mohammed Shami In T20Is For Team India?

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in less than a few months, Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has reportedly fallen from the selectors' radar. It is believed that with the selectors having demonstrated their keenness more towards giving young bowlers a chance, the 31-year-old may no longer be in their plans for the shortest format of the game.

Has Mohammed Shami fallen from Team India's selection radar?

According to ANI, a source told them, "Selectors are not seeing Shami for T20 World Cup as he is not fit for the format. Selectors want to invest in young bowlers and give them maximum chances before the World Cup in Australia. They might pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar as one of the senior bowlers, but probably Shami could miss the Australia flight this time for the T20 World Cup." The last time the 31-year-old featured in the shortest format of the game was against Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Considering the BCCI source's comments, it seems that the selectors have most of the bowlers that played in the T20I series against Ireland on their radar ahead of the T20 World Cup. Alongside Kumar, the other bowlers featured included Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was named on the bench for the series.

Mohammed Shami included in squad for final Test against England

While Mohammed Shami may have fallen on the selectors' radar for T20Is, he continues to be one of the key members of the Test side. Alongside the 31-year-old, the other fast bowlers included in the team are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Prasidh Krishna. Meanwhile, the full list of players included for the fifth and final Test against England are mentioned below:

Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).