T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Announces Its 15-man Squad For World Cup

The major names from the Australia cricket team who skipped the white ball tour West Indies and Bangladesh, however, they will be soon coming back into the national set-up after Cricket Australia named a star-studded squad for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Aaron Finch will lead the team, while Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins are among the big-name stars to return to the squad. Fast bowlers Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff along with top-order options Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe and Ashton Turner are the most notable omissions

Australia T20 World Cup Squad

While the Australian team have won five World Cups in the 50-over format, they are yet to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. Apart from David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, Australia T20 World Cup Squad also has Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade. Josh Inglis was a surprise selection in Australia's 15-man squad, having leapfrogged Alex Carey and Josh Philippe to win a spot as the back-up gloveman to Matthew Wade. The Perth Scorchers star (Inglis) was the leading run-scorer in England's recent domestic T20 competition, cracking 531 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 175.82 with Leicestershire.

Warner, Smith, Cummins and Maxwell return!



Australia have named their squad in a bid to claim that elusive Men’s T20 World Cup 🇦🇺https://t.co/8ABWb2UdxL — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2021

When been asked about Inglis selected fr the T20 World Cup 20201 Chairman of selectors George Bailey said, "Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts. He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future."

Coming to the bowling department Pat Cummins joins the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Kane Richardson who will feature alongside spinners Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson. All-rounders Dan Christian and Daniel Sams, and fast bowler Nathan Ellis have been named as travelling reserves.

Ellis was selected for Australia's tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh as a reserve bowler before he was promoted to the main squad. He took a hat-trick on his international debut against Bangladesh and was impressive in the final match of the series returning with figures of 2-16. Christian was added as a backup due to his 'finishing' skills, though his most notable contribution during his recent return to Australian colours was when he was sent in as a pinch hitter against Bangladesh, smashing five sixes in the visitors' only win of the series in Dhaka.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2021

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams