T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh Names Mahmudullah Riyad Skipper Of 15-member Squad

Bangladesh Cricket on Thursday announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is slated to take place from October 17 with Team Bangladesh starting its campaign against Scotland on October 17. The team is a mixture of experience and some promising young talents.

Mahmudullah Riyad will be leading the team at the World Cup and he will have the experience of Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mushfiqur Rahim alongside him. A notable omission from the squad is veteran opener Tamim Iqbal who was the top run-scorer at the 2016 T20 World Cup with 295. In his place, Naim Sheikh and Liton Das will both be looking to impress.

Bangladesh squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Mahmudullah Riyad (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Kumar Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

2021 ICC T20 World Cup Schedule

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on Sunday, November 14 with Monday, November 15 as the reserve day for the finals.

Image: AP