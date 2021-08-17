T20 World Cup 2021: Eoin Morgan Dubs England's 'consistency' As Side's Biggest Strength

Eoin Morgan, England cricket team captain, is excited for the T20 World Cup 2021 and maintains that England’s consistency is their biggest strength and has brought them to No.2 in ICC rankings. "I think our biggest strength is the consistency with which we have performed, probably over the last two years. It has taken us number 2 in the world. I think we have that momentum going nicely for us," said Eoin Morgan.

England is among the heavyweights in the tournament and is one of the top-ranked teams in the globe. The Three Lions won successive T20I series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan recently but lost a close 3-2 away series against India and have good momentum with them going into the tournament. England's lineup is stacked with white ball experts and are one of the most balanced sides coming into the tournament. Morgan has established a fearless brand of cricket among its players since being appointed as the captain. The move has worked wonders for England as they clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019 and will now be eyeing to add another trophy in their cabinet.

Eoin Morgan believes that the upcoming T20 World Cup will be an intense and tough contest as every team have match-winners in their squad. Morgan also opined that T20 cricket has grown immensely across the globe, and many franchise tournaments have helped unearth rising talents, resulting in a large growth in the depth of talent.

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is going to be brilliant. The standard of T20 cricket around the world is improving exponentially and every nation has a chance of becoming World champions. It should be one of the closest and most competitive world tournaments to date and we can’t wait to get started.”

"I think in T20 Cricket because the game can change quite quickly, there's a huge pool of talented teams within our group like every game is important to us. All of the teams have match-winners,” Eoin Morgan added.

The T20 World Cup 2021 is set to begin on 17th October, starting with the qualifiers, while the Super 12 will commence from 23rd October. The mega event was originally scheduled to be held in India, but due to Covid-19 concerns, the tournament has been shifted to UAE and Oman.

Image Credit: ICC Twitter