T20 World Cup 2021 Groups Announced: India To Face Arch-rivals Pakistan In Super 12s

The wait for the announcement of groups for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup is finally over. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November. In the hallmark fixture of the group stage, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in Group 2.

ICC announces groups for T20 Cricket World Cup

As per the ICC, the groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March 2021, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two more qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the another other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

ICC Chief on the upcoming T20 WC

ICC official release quoted Chief Executive Geoff Allardice who said, "We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer."

“Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we selected the cutoff date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups. There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets underway in just three months,”added Geoff Allardice.

BCCI on T20 World Cup Groups

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said, "It is good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will help a lot of young players take an interest in the game. We know it will be a world class event in this part of the world.”

While BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kickstarts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game. Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games

“I am particularly delighted to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always endeavoured to promote and assist Associate Nations. In my capacity as Asian Cricket Council President, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-hosting the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the global stage. They are also playing the Qualifiers and it will be an icing on the cake if they make it to the Super 12s,”added Jay Shah.

