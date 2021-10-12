T20 World Cup 2021: History, Complete Squads List, Fixtures, And More

The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted sporting activity around the world last year and the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in 2020, was pushed back by a year. While the tournament is being organised this year, it has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates.

Following concerns regarding India's COVID-19 situation, the BCCI decided to take the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament to the UAE and Oman, making it the first time that any associate nation is holding such a major event. The tournament is set to get underway from October 17 with the finals set to be played on November 14. Today, we revisit the history of the tournament and take look at the T20 World Cup squads, fixtures, teams and venues.

T20 World Cup history

The inaugural edition of the shortest format of the game was played in South Africa back in 2007. Team India under MS Dhoni's leadership went on to clinch the title beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. The second edition was held in England in 2009 and it was Pakistan who lifted the trophy.

In 2010, the tournament was hosted by West Indies and England went on to lift the title. In 2012, it was time for Sri Lanka to host the tournament with West Indies crowned as champions. In 2014, Bangladesh hosted the ICC T20 World Cup in which Sri Lanka defeated India to lift the championship. In 2016, the event was hosted by India and it was West Indies who went on to win the title for a second time.

All you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman

The tournament will comprise 16 teams with the preliminary round of the competition set to get underway on October 17 in Oman, where eight teams will lock horns against each other for the remaining four spots in the Super 12 round, which already consists of the top eight teams in the ICC T20I rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the ICC full-time members who will be competing in the first round in Oman due to their poor rankings.

T20 World Cup fixtures

T20 World Cup venues 2021

Dubai – Dubai International Stadium

Sharjah – Sharjah International Stadium

Abu Dhabi – Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium

Muscat – Oman International Academy Ground

T20 World Cup teams

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Usman Ghani, Naveen ul Haq, Asghar Afghan, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Qais Ahmad

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad

Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

England

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Curran

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Reserves: Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy, Barry McCarthy

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Stephan Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann (vice-captain), Philippe Boissevain, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Ryan ten Doeschate, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Stephan Myburgh

Reserves: Shane Snater, Tobias Visee

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee,

Reserves: Adam Milne (injury cover)

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Aqib Ilyas (vice-captain), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Sufyan Mehmood, Fayyaz Butt, Khurram Khan

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman

Reserves: Usman Qadir, Shanawaz Dahani, Khushdil Shah

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala (captain), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington (vice-captain), Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace (wk), Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka, Ashen Bandara, Lakshan Sandakan, Ramesh Mendis

Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (capt), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain & wk), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher (wk), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Reserves: Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Darren Bravo