T20 World Cup 2021: ICC Comments On Future Of Afghanistan Cricket

International Cricket Council (ICC)'s acting CEO Geoff Allardice has stated that Afghanistan's involvement in the T20 World Cup 2021 is not in jeopardy, however, ICC will keep a careful eye on details surrounding the country's transition.

Afghanistan has been in disarray since the Taliban took control of the country in August. Last month, the Taliban replaced Hamid Shinwari with Naseed Zadran Khan as Chief Executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Cricket in Afghanistan has been gaining prominence over the last few years, but the Taliban control now could prove to be harmful to the sport's growth in the country. Recently, Cricket Australia (CA) cancelled their one-off Test series against Afghanistan on the grounds of equal support to women. The new regime in the country has seen women being banned from playing or attending sporting events.

However, Allardice has ensured that Afghanistan is set to feature in the mega-event without any threat and the situation is pretty normal.

“They are a full member at the ICC and the team is preparing for the event (World Cup) at the moment (and) will be playing in (the) Group league. In terms of their participation, it is proceeding as normal,” said Allardice in a virtual news conference.

Allardice also added that they have been frequently connected with ACB since the transition claiming that ICC’s main objective is to develop the sport in the country. “Yes, I think, when the change of regime took place in Afghanistan in August, we have been in regular contact with their cricket board, the Afghanistan Cricket Board and our primary function is to support the development of cricket in that country through the member board,” added Allardice.

ICC to decide future of Afghanistan cricket in the meeting after T20 World Cup

Allardice indicated that the ICC is taking a cautious approach and that the future of the sport in the nation will be discussed at a board meeting next month after the T20 World Cup.

“We are waiting to see how things unfold under the different regimes in that country and we will do that through the cricket board. The ICC Board will consider it when they next meet, which is looking like at the end of the T20 World Cup,” concluded Allardice.

Afghanistan comes into the T20 World Cup 2021 as underdogs and are placed in Group B alongside the likes of India, Pakistan, and New Zealand. They have some world-class players in the side including the duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi, who are ruling the world in the shortest format of the game.

