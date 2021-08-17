T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule OUT: India's Campaign Begins On October 24; See Full Fixtures

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday revealed the schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 which will be played in UAE and Oman. If you are wondering as to when does India play its first game of the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue who are placed in Group 2 will open their campaign against Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October. Team India will conclude their group stage campaign on November 8 when they take on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

T20 World Cup schedule

With BCCI unable to host the T20 World cup in India due to the Coronavirus situation, it was decided that the tournament will be moved to UAE and Oman. Coming to the T20 World Cup schedule, the tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

T20 World Cup 2021 groups

Eight teams will contest the first round for a spot in the Super 12 – Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia and Sri Lanka will form Group A while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the second round of the event.

In Group 1 of Super 12, West Indies England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 will comprise India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan along with the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.