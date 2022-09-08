T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Reveals Team India's Opponents For 2 Warm-up Matches In Australia

After a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign for Team India, the focus has now shifted to the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to start next month in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams that will take part in the marquee competition. The teams that have qualified to play in the Super 12 round of the tournament will play their warm-up games in Brisbane, starting October 17.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of warm-up matches

India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.

Here's the full list of warm-up fixtures released by the ICC:

Fixture Date Time Venue West Indies vs UAE 10 October 11:00 Junction Oval Scotland vs Netherlands 10 October 15:00 Junction Oval Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 10 October 19:00 MCG Namibia vs Ireland 11 October 19:00 MCG West Indies vs Netherlands 12 October 19:00 MCG Zimbabwe vs Namibia 13 October 11:00 Junction Oval Sri Lanka vs Ireland 13 October 15:00 Junction Oval Scotland vs UAE 13 October 19:00 MCG Australia vs India 17 October 14:00 The Gabba New Zealand vs South Africa 17 October 14:00 Allan Border Field England vs Pakistan 17 October 18:00 The Gabba Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 17 October 18:00 Allan Border Field Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19 October 13:00 The Gabba Bangladesh vs South Africa 19 October 18:00 Allan Border Field New Zealand vs India 19 October 18:00 The Gabba Field

T20 World Cup 2022 format

Australia are the defending champions courtesy of their win at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. The first round of the upcoming competition for Group A and Group B is set to begin on October 16. The first round will last until October 21 at which point the Super 12 stage of the tournament will commence.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe

The winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B will be moved into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, while the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will be drawn into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The opening match of the main event is scheduled to take place on October 22 between Australia and New Zealand. On November 13, the final will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B winner, Group A runner-up

Image: BCCI

