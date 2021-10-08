T20 World Cup: 5 Players Who Will Benefit From MS Dhoni's Presence In Dressing Room

Legendary Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to mentor the Indian team in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. The 40-year-old cricketer will return to the Indian dressing room, for the first time since ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019. His leadership ship skills and guidance will be valuable for Virat Kohli, who is leading the Indian T20 side for the final time.

Along with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will prove to be an invaluable asset for some of the young and experienced players of India. India start their campaign by playing their opening match against Pakistan on October 24.

MS Dhoni can help Virat Kohli with strategies and decision making

Before Dhoni retired from International cricket, he was Virat Kohli’s go-to man, whenever Kohli found a tough decision to make. Dhoni along with Kohli and Rohit Sharma formed the core leadership group for India and their strategies won many matches for India. With Kohli set to hang his boots as a captain in T20I after the World Cup, Dhoni will once again look to help Kohli and clinch his maiden ICC trophy as the skipper of India.

MS Dhoni can help Rishabh Pant to become a better keeper and better finisher

Rishabh Pant has donned the keeping gloves for India, ever since MS Dhoni emptied the place and has been projected as the young version of the legendary wicketkeeper. However, it is yet too soon to compare both of them. Pant will look for the guidance of Dhoni to better his wicketkeeping skills, and also learn from Dhoni, the art of finishing matches.

MS Dhoni's presence will boost morale and performance of Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s stature in world cricket has risen as a world-class allrounder, after MS Dhoni gave the player regular chances, early on in his career. Jadeja has evolved not only as an allrounder but also a world’s one of the best fielders. They have played together for almost the entirety of Jadeja’s career and Dhoni’s in the dressing room will surely add to Jadeja's morale and performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE.

MS Dhoni’s presence will be a bonus for India's reserves- Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Indian pacers Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar have performed at a consistent level for India since making their respective debuts. Both bowlers were chosen as reserves for the T20 World Cup, as the Indian squad already has the services of three bowlers in form of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammad Shami. However, Dhoni’s presence in the squad will let Thakur and Chahar work on their performances and gain experience from their CSK skipper.

Image: AP