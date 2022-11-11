T20 World Cup: Alex Hales, Jos Buttler's Epic Stand Leaves Other Top Partnerships Behind

England outplayed India in all departments of the game to register a crushing 10-wicket win in the second T20 Word Cup 2022 semi-final match. The India vs England match played at Adelaide Oval witnessed the latter's opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales dominating the Indian bowling attack and chasing down the target of 169 runs with ease. The England opening pair also created a new partnership record in T20 World Cup matches.

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales enter their name in record books

The 170-run stand for the opening wicket against India is now the highest partnership for any wicket in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The record was previously held by South Africa pair Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw who had stitched a partnership of 168 runs during their second Group 2 match against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022. Team India's opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are 9th on the overall list with a 140-run partnership for the opening wicket against Afghanistan during last year's edition.

Recap of India's innings against England

After being asked to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler, India lost n an early wicket with KL Rahul getting caught behind for 5 runs. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma also endured a tough time with the bat scoring 27 off 28 balls including four boundaries. The turning point came when Suryakumar Yadav was out caught off Rashid in the 12th over. He scored 14 off 10 balls.

Virat Kohli held one end together and also completed his fourth half-century at this T20 World Cup, reaching the mark off 39 balls. He was supported by Hardik Pandya as the duo stitched together and put on a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket. After Kohli was dismissed, Pandya sent the England bowlers for a leather hunt smashing 47 runs in the last three overs. The all-rounder hit four fours and five sixes, reaching his half-century off only 29 balls taking India to a fighting total. Following India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, England are all set to face Pakistan in the final on Sunday, November 13, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan vs England clash will begin live at 1:30 PM IST.