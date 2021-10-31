T20 World Cup: Amol Muzumdar Includes Hardik Pandya In His Playing XI For Crucial NZ Clash

Veteran first-class cricketer Amol Muzumdar has come forward and made his choice while selecting Team India's Playing XI for their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. However, Muzumdar has decided to include a player who has been struggling for a while in his XI.

India vs New Zealand: Amol Muzumdar includes Hardik Pandya in his Playing XI

Ahead of Sunday's all-important India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 fixture, Amol Muzumdar has come up with his final playing XI who according to him should take the field, and while Hardik Pandya has been slotted to bat at number six, he has also made a few changes in the team who had lost their campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan last week.

Amol Muzumdar has backed youngster Ishan Kishan to open the innings along with Rohit Sharma instead of Lokesh Rahul with skipper Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in at four, five, and, six respectively. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is at number seven.

In the spin department, senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy whereas, off-colored Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been replaced by Shardul Thakur in the pace department.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Hardik Pandya would be featuring in Sunday's India vs New Zealand. This is a must-win game for India in order to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive after their humiliating 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan last weekend.

In the week gone by, Hardik Pandya's fitness has been a topic of discussion as the Men In Blue hope to resurrect their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Nonetheless, he was declared fully fit to compete in India vs New Zealand game.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has been sweating it out tirelessly in the nets especially with the ball in hand after he was officially declared for the upcoming India vs New Zealand game. Earlier, this week, he decided to roll his arms over in the nets under the watchful eyes of mentor MS Dhoni after which the all-rounder also went on to hug his former captain.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand

After going down to Pakistan in a one-sided contest, Virat Kohli & Co. will now lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Dubai on coming Sunday. It is a must-win match for India to keep their chances of sealing a semis berth alive. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition's winners also have a lot of work to do as far as their Net Run Rate is concerned. After their bitter loss to Babar Azam & Co., India's NRR has gone down to -0.973, and therefore, they would be hoping to make amends when they face the BlackCaps in the coming weekend.