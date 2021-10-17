T20 World Cup: Australia Have Set Out To Win WC Despite Poor Form Says Mitchell Starc

Australia’s star pacer Mitchell Starc has revealed that Australia is eyeing their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup win and the team want’s nothing else. He has also expressed his thoughts about Australia’s poor run of form in their previous assignments will mean little to the team, as they have the full-strength team available. Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, high-profile players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Pat Cummins have joined the Australian side after not featuring in the side for Australia’s tour of West Indies and Bangladesh.

Speaking about the Australia team in a press conference from Abu Dhabi ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Mitchell Starc said, “Over the last three years or so, we haven't always had our full-strength Twenty20 team available. Now we've got everyone available we're looking forward to getting stuck in and hopefully showing the class that we have. We've set out to win the World Cup, we don't want anything less. We had some really young, inexperienced players and some young guys ... thrown in the deep end really quickly”. He further explained to reporters that in the T20 World Cup, teams would be looking to play their best cricket from the very initial moment. He concluded by adding that Australia have never won a T20 World Cup, but this time they are hopeful to pick their maiden title.

Australia play tournament opener against South Africa on October 13

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Australia find themselves in the Group 1 of the tournament, alongside T20 heavyweights like England, defending champions West Indies and South Africa. They will be joined by two more qualifying teams after the group stage matches end on October 22. Australia will start their World Cup campaign on October 23 against the Proteas at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE.

Australia's 15-men squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Image: AP