T20 World Cup: Fans Speculate On India's New Jersey Ahead Of Official Reveal

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2021 just a few days away, Indian fans have been speculating about the jersey that the Indian cricket team will be donning. There have been many apparent 'leaks' and concept jerseys, but nothing is confirmed until the shirt sponsors, MPL Sports, and BCCI reveal the jersey scheduled for October 13.

Fans were not too pleased with the apparent 'Fan Jersey' that was doing the rounds on the internet early last week.

MPL Sports to announce Team India's official jersey

MPL Sports, who are Team India's official kit sponsors until December 2023, were excited to announce the squad's official jersey for the T20 World Cup on October 13. The unveiling will take place via Insta live at 2:00 PM IST.

If you are a HUGE Cricket fan like us, this is the moment we've all been waiting for! A jersey reveal like never before. Are you game? Join our Insta Live on 13th October 22:40 hrs & show your support for Team India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ueQXKZV2P2 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 8, 2021

India's T20 World Cup schedule

Based on the schedule released by ICC, India will play two warm-up games, one against Australia and one against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20 with two matches a day. The second round of the tournament which is the Super 12 stage, will begin in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. India will play its first competitive match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. This followed by a match against New Zealand on October 31, then Afghanistan on November 3, and two more matches that are still to be decided on November 5 and then November 8.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 PM local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days in case of any rain. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

