T20 World Cup: How Could Team India Fare Under Rahul Dravid As Compared To Ravi Shastri?

After a disastrous showing in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in UAE, the Indian team is all set for another shot at T20 World Cup glory in Australia in October. The ICC T20 World Cup is around the corner and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced a 15-member Indian team that will aim at winning the trophy for just the second time. We take a look at India's squad preparations and their chances of winning the trophy

A sneak peek into India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022

Following the poor outing in the previous edition, the selectors made some tough decisions which saw the captaincy of the white ball format being given to Rohit Sharma, while Rahul Dravid took over the coaching position left vacant by Ravi Shastri. The pair of Kohli and Shastri failed to win the T20 World Cup trophy last time and this time the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's combination to not only put up a strong performance but also try and win the trophy which the men in blue won back in 2017.

In lead up to the T20 World Cup, Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have been experimenting with team combinations by drafting in young players in absence of key players. During the experimental period, the coach and skipper ensured that a rotation policy was in place to manage the player's workload.

With workload management coming into place Team India's dependence on key players reduced as replacement players managed to seize the opportunity given to them with both hands. During the experiment phase, the replacement players played to their potential in the specific roles assigned by the coach and captain. Players like Axar Patel and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar did well in the opportunities presented to them.

In a format like T20, where teams usually look at players with specific skills for a specific position, coach Rahul Dravid has not hesitated in experimenting with players in different positions. The team management even tried various compositions in various series and players have responded pretty well to those changes.

With Rahul Dravid's arrival, players have been able to not only rest properly and recoup but have also stopped worrying about their place in the team. Dravid can also be given the credit for being patient with Virat Kohli while he was struggling to get runs. A well-deserved break did work wonders as the former skipper was back at his best during the Asia Cup.

Will India perform well in the upcoming edition of T20 World Cup 2022?

India has been a very different side with Rohit Sharma at the helm. Following the debacle in last year's T20 World Cup, the selectors decided to take a fresh approach and the first step towards the approach was made by bringing the most successful IPL captain of all time i.e Rohit Sharma. India has only gone from strength to strength following Rohit's appointment as the skipper. However, the honeymoon period ended with an early exit from Asia Cup 2022.

The current squad for the T20 World Cup shows that the selectors did not make decisions in panic while retaining the majority of the players from the previous squad. The change of approach under the Dravid-Rohit partnership could pay dividends in Australia as the fans will be able to witness a very different team India compared to the ones managed by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri