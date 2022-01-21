T20 World Cup: How Have India & Pakistan Fared Against Each Other In Previous Editions?

India and Pakistan are poised to face off again in their opening match of the 2022 T20 World Cup after a high-octane contest during last year's event in the UAE. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the fixture list for the premier T20 tournament on Friday, revealing that India and Pakistan have been put in the same group and would open their campaigns against each other, like they did in the previous edition.

The age-old rivals will play their first match on October 23 in front of a crowd of over 100,000 at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. Let's take a look at the brief history of India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cups.

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cups

Since its establishment in 2007, India and Pakistan have met six times in the T20 World Cup. India have a dominant record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, having won five of the six games played against them in the past 13 years. Last year's World Cup saw India lose its sole T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, with the Men in Green humiliating the Virat Kohli-led side with a 10-wicket victory.

India and Pakistan first met for a T20 World Cup match in 2007 during the group stage of the marquee event, which was being held in South Africa. The match ended in a draw, with India eventually emerging victorious following a tiebreaker. The second meeting between the two sides took place during the final of the 2007 edition, where India again emerged victorious following a closely fought match.

The third T20 World Cup meeting between India and Pakistan took place in Sri Lanka in 2012. The match in Colombo turned out to be a one-sided affair with India chasing down a low total of 128 runs to register a comprehensive victory. Virat Kohli played an outstanding knock of 78 runs to help India finish the chase with eight wickets in hand and 18 deliveries remaining.

India and Pakistan again met during the group stages of the 2014 T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue once again emerged victorious after chasing down a total of 130 runs. It was Virat Kohli with the bat once again as he scored an unbeaten 36 runs to help India finish on the winning side. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also contributed with the bat at the top order. India won the match by seven wickets.

During the 2016 T20 World Cup, which was held in India, the arch-rivals met for the fourth time in the history of the competition. The match was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the game by six wickets on the back of a superb batting performance by Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 55 runs off just 37 balls to help his side chase down a total of 118 runs.

In 2021, Pakistan finally managed to stop its humiliating losing streak against India as the side registered a dominant 10-wicket win over its neighbours. Batting first, India posted 151 runs on the board. Virat Kohli rose to occasion once again after India lost a couple of wickets early on in the innings, scoring an amazing half-century. However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan found no difficulties in chasing down the target as they finished the game with 13 balls remaining.

Image: AP