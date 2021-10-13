T20 World Cup: How To Buy Team India's Jersey Online? Check Prices And Other Details

With just a couple of days left for the ICC T20 World Cup to begin, Team India's official kit sponsors MPL Sports along with BCCI revealed the Team India's official T20 World Cup jersey on Wednesday, October 13. With the official jersey being finally revealed, fans will look to get their hands on it. Here's a look at How to buy India's T20 World Cup jersey online.

How to buy India's T20 World Cup jersey?

Fans who want to get their hands on the World Cup jersey and are still wondering How to buy India's T20 World Cup jersey, then one can log in on http://mplsports.in website and purchase the jersey from the store. The price of Team India's T20 World Cup jersey is ₹1,799, while the Indian Jersey with Virat Kohli's name on the back will cost ₹1,999. Team India's T20 World Cup jersey without collar will be costing ₹1,699.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey!



The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans.



Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport.



Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

MPL Sports became the official kit sponsor of Team India in November 2020 after BCCI's contract with Nike expired. After securing the deal with the BCCI, MPL Sports immediately caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts in India as it launched a kit for the Men in Blue that was inspired by the 1992 Cricket World Cup jersey.

India's T20 World Cup schedule

Based on the schedule released by ICC, India will play two warm-up games, one against Australia and one against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20 with two matches a day. The second round of the tournament which is the Super 12 stage, will begin in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. India will play its first competitive match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. This followed by a match against New Zealand on October 31, then Afghanistan on November 3, and two more matches that are still to be decided on November 5 and then November 8.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 PM local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days in case of any rain. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Image: BCCI /Twitter