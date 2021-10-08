T20 World Cup: ICC Allows Close Family Members To Stay In Bio-Bubble With Players

After the ICC T20 World Cup was pushed back by a year in 2020 due to a global pandemic, the tournament is all set to take begin in a couple of days time. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the T20 World Cup goes smoothly. The biggest hurdle for ICC while holding the T20 World Cup would be to ensure that tournament is COVID free and they are taking all precautionary measures to deal with the issue.

Family Members allowed to travel with players

The ICC is looking to have close family accompany players and also be in the same T20 World Cup bio bubble, while fans will be kept away from taking selfies with the players. Alex Marshall, Head of Integrity, ICC during the briefing said,

“We also know that being able to see close families can be a very important factor in reducing stress and making a more enjoyable environment for people. So we have allowed a small number of close family to accompany teams if they wish to".

"In those cases, the family members who attend also have to go through the phase of isolation and making sure that they are negative, go through the three tests, and then they have to stay in the managed environment throughout the event. And I think you've seen this in other events as well. For example, the IPL. So there are ways of doing this. But yes, in effect, they go into the management environment, and they have to stay in that environment until the end of the tournament, and we make sure we keep them safe when they're travelling around and when they're at the stadium."

Marshall in the briefing also mentioned that players will be allowed to walk out of the hotel rooms, but with an eye on COVID-19 guidelines. He said “Yes, so we think it’s very important that people get the chance to do other recreation, other sports and see a bit of the country that they’re in and two lovely countries to visit. There are arrangements in place, but it will be controlled and they have to stay in a managed environment. But for example, it will be possible for them to play golf on a golf course, where we have set aside the area for them, and we can keep them separate from other people. So we maintain the managed environment, but we do allow people to do things other than sit in their hotel room,” he pointed.

ICC T20 World Cup schedule

The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Team India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 and will lock horns in Group 2. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted at Dubai on November 11. The ICC T20 World Cup final will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday.