T20 World Cup: ICC Allows Participating Nations To Bring 15 Players, 8 Officials

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has authorized the 16 competing teams in the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman to select 15 players and eight officials for the mega-event. An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday, 13th August, that the ICC has granted international boards clearance to bring additional players with the squad due to quarantine regulations. However, only 15 players and eight officials would be reimbursed by the international cricket governing body.

"The ICC has also allowed all participating nations to bring additional players with their squads because of the COVID-19 situation and bio-secure bubble but the concerned boards will have to bear the costs of these additional players. The ICC bears the expenses of only 15 players and eight officials,’ said a PCB official as quoted by PTI.

All international boards will almost certainly announce a few more players in their T20 World Cup teams due to the bio-bubble and quarantine regulations in place. This allows the players to make the squad as quickly as feasible as injury or COVID-19 replacements.

According to a PCB official, the ICC will let the boards determine how many more players they want. "It is now up to the boards to decide how many additional players they want to have with their main squads given the COVID-19 situation because if any player tests positive or they have injury issues, the teams can take replacements from their additional players," added PCB official.

Teams have to submit their squads for T20 World Cup by 10th September: ICC

All boards must send their T20 World Cup squads by September 10. The ICC will let teams make last-minute alterations to their rosters up to five days before the start of quarantine. The T20 World Cup, which will be contested for the first time since 2016, will take place in Oman and three UAE cities: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, from October 17 to November 14. The qualifying competition, which includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Ireland, will take place until September 23. Four teams will advance to the Super-12 stage, which kicks off on September 24.

Image Credits: SGanguly99 Twitter