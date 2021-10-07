T20 World Cup: ICC To Assign Psychologists To Help Players' Mental Health In Bio-bubbles

The International Cricket Council on Thursday said that it will delegate phycologists to counsel players on issues concerning mental health during their stay in a bio-secure environment for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE.

Head of ICC's Integrity Unit and also in charge of supervising a safe bio-secure environment, Alex Marshall on Thursday made the announcement.

"The respective team managements are expected to deal with potential bio-bubble breaches while strictly adhering to the rules during the showpiece which begins from October 17," Marshall said.

"Some people, we have to accept that their mental health will be affected in a controlled environment. The ICC will make available 24 hours a day, a psychologist to speak to any individual who seeks help," Marshall added.

ICC to provide 24x7 professional support to players: Alex Marshall

He said that the ICC will be providing complete support to players to tackle the issue even though teams have their own medical staff.

"We are providing a lot of resources for people to address the issue and within their own team and squads, they bring their own medical staff, have own systems in place to take care of players. But from the ICC's perspective, they have got lots of resources used in other sports, proven to work well, as professional support 24x7 a day for somebody who seeks it," Marshall stated.

The ICC's Integrity Unit head said that ICC accepts the fact that some players have experienced too many bubbles, resulting in strain. "There are a number of things that we are doing, making materials available and offering psychological support," he said.

Expect teams to be responsible, adhere to bio-bubble norms: ICC

Marshall made it clear that he anticipates all teams to be accountable and not breach the bio-bubble guidelines. However, if such an occurrence befalls, the team management will have to act so that everyone adheres to the rules.

"If people stick to the rules and maintain discipline, we shouldn't have any problem. We would expect the management of any team, if they find any person not adhering to rules, to take that very seriously. We don't think there will be any breaches," he said.

The senior ICC official however avoided throwing hints that the board won't have a call on whether a possible bubble breach can lead to ejection as it has been left to the teams to decide.

"If there is a breach that is a matter of the management of that particular team to treat that seriously. That's as far as I can go at the moment," Alex Marshall said.

Close kins to be allowed to accompany players after phased isolation

Marshall also said ICC will be permitting close family members (wife/partner, children) of players to accompany them in the shielded environment to provide them with comfort and a happy space.

"Close family members can be an important factor in reducing stress and making it an enjoyable environment for players. We have allowed family members after passing through a phase of isolation and make sure they are negative. They have to stay in a managed environment," he informed.

ICC T20 World Cup schedule

The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be contested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Team India will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24 and will lock horns in Group 2. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted at Dubai on November 11. The ICC T20 World Cup final will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday.

The bio-bubble eliminates the chances of players mingling with fans. "No selfie with fans," Marshall maintained.

Inputs: PTI

Image: AP