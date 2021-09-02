T20 World Cup: India’s 15-member Squad To Be Announced After Oval Test Against England

The Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup is all set to be named next week with the national selectors meeting after the fourth Test against England. The final date of naming the squad hasn't been decided yet, but it will happen by Friday -- the cut-off date.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the T20 World Cup squad will be picked once the fourth Test ends.

"We are looking at Monday or Tuesday for now, but the date isn't fixed yet. But it will happen by Friday as 10th is the ICC's cut-off date," the source said.

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

Team India will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

England vs India 4th Test

After rain played spoilsport in the series opener at Nottingham, Team India registered a 151-run win at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's to draw first blood in the Test series. Nonetheless, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test match at Headingley with a convincing win by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

The focus now shifts towards the penultimate match of the series to be played at London's Kennington Oval starting Thursday, September 2. Both teams would be hoping to win this contest and the team that comes out on top in the fourth Test will ensure that they end up securing the five-match series.