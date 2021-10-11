Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: India's Official Fan Jersey Released On ICC's Website Gets Netizens Talking

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which is set to begin on October 17, India's official fan jersey has been unveiled and is available on ICC's official website.

T20 World Cup

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, India's official fan jersey has been unveiled and is now available on ICC's official website. The jersey costs $24.75 and is available in six different sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL).

Several netizens took to social media to voice their opinion on India's fan jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin this weekend on October 17. India will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

ICC unveils India's official T20 World Cup fan jersey

ICC unveiled Team India's T20 World Cup fan jersey among various other accessories on its shop page. Fans can buy a striped fan jersey, a polo t-shirt or a cap. The polo t-shirt costs $31 while the cap costs $19. Fans can pay via cards from VISA, MasterCard or American Express. Meanwhile, delivery for all items are available worldwide.

Netizens react as India's official fan jersey is unveiled

One fan speculated the colours of Team India's official jersey for the T20 World Cup as the colour of the fan jerseys are revealed.

As soon as ICC unveiled Team India's fan jersey, some were confused, thinking that this could be India's team jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

However, that is not the case as India will unveil its official jersey on October 13. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also put out a Tweet for the same as seen below.

Meanwhile, below are several other reactions to the fan jersey:

MPL Sports is excited to announce Team India's official jersey

MPL Sports, who are Team India's official kit sponsors until December 2023, were excited to announce the squad's official jersey for the T20 World Cup on October 13. The unveiling will take place via Insta live at 22:40.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

