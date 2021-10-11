T20 World Cup: India's Official Fan Jersey Released On ICC's Website Gets Netizens Talking

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, India's official fan jersey has been unveiled and is now available on ICC's official website. The jersey costs $24.75 and is available in six different sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL and XXL).

Several netizens took to social media to voice their opinion on India's fan jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to begin this weekend on October 17. India will play its first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

ICC unveils India's official T20 World Cup fan jersey

ICC unveiled Team India's T20 World Cup fan jersey among various other accessories on its shop page. Fans can buy a striped fan jersey, a polo t-shirt or a cap. The polo t-shirt costs $31 while the cap costs $19. Fans can pay via cards from VISA, MasterCard or American Express. Meanwhile, delivery for all items are available worldwide.

Netizens react as India's official fan jersey is unveiled

One fan speculated the colours of Team India's official jersey for the T20 World Cup as the colour of the fan jerseys are revealed.

Fan Wear for #TeamIndia fans



It means India team's jersey will also has almost same shades https://t.co/nYDXGchSuC — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 Champion CSK🏆 (@its_DRP) October 11, 2021

As soon as ICC unveiled Team India's fan jersey, some were confused, thinking that this could be India's team jersey for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Mujhe lga yehi jersey india ki 😭 baad me padha fan jersey — D E E P A N K A R (@5_IPL_Titles) October 11, 2021

However, that is not the case as India will unveil its official jersey on October 13. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also put out a Tweet for the same as seen below.

The moment we've all been waiting for!



Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport. 🇮🇳



Are you excited? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/j4jqXHvnQU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, below are several other reactions to the fan jersey:

It's not official by bcci or by mpl (those who make team india's jersey and fan jersey). Only ICC decided the graphics for these jerseys, not bcci or mpl. — Yash Agrawal (@_yash_ag_) October 11, 2021

Fan jersey hai tension na lo..official india ki 13th ko lauch hogi — Chilystaan (@TheChilyWay) October 11, 2021

MPL Sports is excited to announce Team India's official jersey

MPL Sports, who are Team India's official kit sponsors until December 2023, were excited to announce the squad's official jersey for the T20 World Cup on October 13. The unveiling will take place via Insta live at 22:40.

If you are a HUGE Cricket fan like us, this is the moment we've all been waiting for! A jersey reveal like never before. Are you game? Join our Insta Live on 13th October 22:40 hrs & show your support for Team India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ueQXKZV2P2 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 8, 2021

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.