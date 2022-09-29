T20 World Cup: List Of Team India Players Who Have Faced Major Injury Troubles In 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. According to news agency PTI, Bumrah is out with a back stress fracture, which he picked during Team India's practice session on Tuesday. It is the latest setback for the Rohit Sharma-led side after they lost the services of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has also been ruled out due to an injury. Let's take a look at players who faced big injury troubles in 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja sustained an injury during the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Jadeja was ruled out of the competition ahead of India's Super 4 stage match against Pakistan. The left-arm player will also miss out on the upcoming T20 World Cup due to an injury to his right knee. Jadeja is expected to make a return to the Indian team in a few months.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the Indian team after sustaining an injury during a T20I series against West Indies in February. He made his comeback to the national side in August and has since played four matches for India and has picked 7 wickets. Chahar was last seen in action in the first T20I between India and South Africa on Wednesday.

KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul missed out on several important games for India due to a groin injury. He was supposed to lead the Indian team during the five-match T20I series against South Africa in June but was eventually ruled out due to an injury. He has recovered from the injury and has made a successful return to the national side.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is another player who has faced big injury trouble in 2022. Harshal sustained a rib injury in August this year due to which he also missed out on Team India's Asia Cup campaign. He has recovered from his injury and has returned to the national side. He was last seen in action during the first T20I between India and South Africa.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the latest Indian player to suffer an injury in 2022. Bumrah recently made a comeback from an injury but has once again sustained a back problem, which saw him miss the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. Bumrah is expected to be ruled out of the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

Image: BCCI