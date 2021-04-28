T20 World Cup Must Be Moved Out Of India Even If IPL 2021 Is Successful: Ian Chappell

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in India from October 2021 but the alarming rise in coronavirus cases have raised a question mark on the ICC event being hosted in India. In a similar instance, the BCCI had shifted the IPL 2020 to UAE amidst the first year of the pandemic by following strict bio-bubble protocols. Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has added to the discussion saying that the ICC T20 World Cup cannot go ahead in India due to the growing coronavirus cases.

Ian Chapell's view on organizing matches

Quoting Paul Keating, Ian Chappell gave the message of giving importance to one’s self-interest which gets substituted by financial interest in the case of organizing matches. Taking a dig at the Olympics being held, he said that the money being outlaid can be the only reason for the tournaments to continue their schedule in such a period. He ended by saying that logic would only dictate for the ICC T20 World Cup to not go ahead in India.

India's preparation for hosting the World Cup

In November 2020, the Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah had said that the BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this event are taken care of. He also added that in times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and he was confident that they will overcome every challenge. The ICC is also considering UAE as a backup venue to host the ICC T20 World Cup event if things did not get better with time.

IPL 2021 to continue as per Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had recently said that the IPL 2021 will proceed according to the schedule. The IPL 2021 saw many players back out of the tournament due to concerns arising from the increasing coronavirus cases. However, the IPL 2021 is being carried out under strict bio-bubble rules while the BCCI being aware and constantly monitoring the ongoing situation for the league to continue.

BCCI's letter to the players

Recently, BCCI interim chief Hemang Amin wrote a letter to the IPL players and their respective staff members appealing to them to stay in the tournament while ensuring their safety in the bio-bubble. The BCCI has ensured all the players that it is working with the respective government authorities to arrange the return of all the players once the league is concluded. The BCCI has also increased the level of caution in an attempt to strengthen the bio-bubbles of the IPL team.

India coronavirus cases

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 27, 2021, India coronavirus cases stats saw 3,60,927 new cases with a weekly average of 3,40,140 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 22,638,695 people being fully vaccinated and 119,886,252 people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 26, 2021. India has seen a total of 18 million cases with 14.8 million recovered people and 201,000 deaths.

