T20 World Cup: NZ's Martin Guptill Becomes 2nd Batsman To Cross 3,000-run Mark After Kohli

New Zealand's explosive opener Martin Guptill, on November 3, became the world's second batsman to cross the 3,000-run mark in T20 Internationals. Guptill achieved this feat in his match against Scotland today at the ICC T20 World Cup going on in Dubai taking his total runs in the format to 3,044 runs. The ace opener hammered 93 runs in just 56 deliveries with five boundaries and seven massive sixes. With this feat, Guptill has joined Indian Skipper Virat Kohli in the club who sits at the top with 3,225 runs.

With his innings, Guptill helped his team push the score past 150 runs in his 105th international T20 match at the Super 12 stage of the competition. While the veteran took 105 innings to reach the milestone, Indian captain Kohli did it in just 87 innings during his T20 match against England in March this year. Captain Kohli's score got a boost after he scored a spectacular half-century (57 runs) against Pakistan in their first match at the World Cup on October 24.

