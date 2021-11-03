T20 World Cup: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table As Pakistan Clinch Last Four Berth

Pakistan got the better of Namibia by 45 runs during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday and by the virtue of this convincing win, not only do the Men In Green continue to keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact but have also qualified for the semi-finals. The Babar Azam-led side became the second time to officially secure a last-four berth just a day after the 2010 champions England got the job done.

As Pakistan have now made it to the semis after registering their fourth straight win in the Super 12 stages, here's a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table after Pakistan vs Namibia clash.

T20 World Cup Points Table

England are dominant in Group 1 as of now after having won all their Super 12 games as of now. They now have eight points to their tally and a superior net run rate of +3.183. South Africa who defeated Bangladesh in a one-sided contest on Tuesday take the second position with an NRR of +0.742 as they won their third game and have six points.

Australia who had suffered a bitter defeat against arch-rivals England on Saturday night are at the third spot with two victories and an NRR of -0.627. Having suffered their third loss of the competition, the 2014 winners Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother and are at the fourth position.

The defending champions West Indies take the fifth position with a solitary win from three games and Bangladesh are placed at the bottom of the table without even managing a win.

Coming to Group 2, Pakistan continue to occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot with an outstanding net run rate of +1.065. Team India's next opponents Afghanistan are placed second with two victories and a net run rate of +3.097. After their impressive win against the Men In Blue, New Zealand have now jumped to the third spot with an NRR of +0.765.

Despite the loss against Pakistan, Namibia are placed at the fourth spot. Pre-tournament favourites India find themselves languishing at the fifth spot without even opening their account in the points table with an NRR of -1.609. With two defeats from both games, Scotland are the bottom-placed side in Group 2.

Here's the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table

Group 1

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 4 4 0 +3.183 8 South Africa 4 3 1 +0.742 6 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 -0.590 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 2 Bangladesh 4 0 4 -1.435 0

Group 2