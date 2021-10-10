T20 World Cup: Pakistan TV Channel's 'tribute' To Shoaib Malik Goes Viral; Watch

Buckling under the pressure of former cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that all-rounder Shoaib Malik will replace Sohaib Maqsood for the upcoming ICC marquee tournament. The 39-year-old had captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the title in 2009. Malik's induction marks his sixth appearance at the T20 World Cup. While netizens had mixed reactions to the news of veteran cricketer's induction despite his substandard form, a truly befitting 'tribute' to Shoaib Malik's 4-decade long legacy was given by Pakistan's Samaa TV. On Saturday evening, the channel's anchor was heard saying, "This person who has seen 4 decades in the world of cricket. The world has changed, but there is one man who has not changed. That is Shoaib Malik."

In a sarcastic report, the television channel detailed how times had changed from Pervez Musharraf's regime to Imran Khan's, from mobile phones to Androids, but one constant in Pakistan was 39-year-old Shoiab Malik who had been playing since 1999.

In the video, the channel played several clips of Shoiab Malik over the last 4 decades and cited the changes saying, "Nawaz Sharif went, Musharraf came, then Zardari, then Sharif again and now Imran Khan, but Shoaib Malik has not changed. 22 years ago when Shoaib Malik was on the pitch, Imran Khan had formed the PTI. After 22 years, he became the Prime Minister but something that has still not changed is Shoaib Malik. America came to Afghanistan, they left, Taliban's reign has begun, but something that has not changed is Shoaib Malik."

In another hilarious comparison, Samaa TV shared how 21-year-old Shaheen Afridi, who had watched Malik play cricket, had now grown into a full man and had begun to play alongside him but Shoaib's presence in Pakistan cricket remained unchanged. "In 1999, the petrol which was available at Rs 15 now has reached Rs 130, mobile phones have upgraded to androids and iPhones, everything has changed with the coming of the internet, but Shoaib Malik has still not changed. The generation has shifted, a child (Shaheen Afridi) was born, grew up watching Shoaib Malik on Tv and now plays alongside him but Shoaib Malik is still on the crease," he channel jibed.

Netizens react

@iamakaz



Ronaldo debut kar k Manchester se Madrid se Turin se wapis Manchester aa gya.



Lekin jo nhn badla wo Shoaib Malik 🤣😭 — Fahad 🇵🇰 (@TheFederizedOne) October 9, 2021

after his terrible performance he is still in the team. WC 2019 we lost every math where he played and won every match where he was dropped. — Shaaaaani (@_SR_786) October 9, 2021

Samma tv its a brilliant edit for Shoaib malick. 🤣😆😁 Petrol ⛽ 15 rs se 130 rs..this video is full of humour.. 😆😆 hahaha 😂 (No hate comment, just appreciating the humorous video) — Pankaj karmakar (@Pankajk80463833) October 10, 2021

system ki kharabi bhi na badli — Qamar Raza (@Rizzvi73) October 9, 2021

Love it 🤣 what a tribute to legend @realshoaibmalik ❤️ — Sufyan Iqbal Mayo 🇵🇰 (@SufyanIqbalMayo) October 9, 2021

Pakistan's Squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan Team for T20 World Cup — Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Malik

Travelling reserves — Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

