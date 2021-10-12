T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Names His Top Five T20 Players; Check 2 Indians In List

Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan has revealed his top five T20 players ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and UAE. The list featured two Indian cricketers. However, Khan didn’t include his name in the list, despite being one of the top bowlers globally in T20Is and T20 leagues. As mentioned by ICC in an official release, the 23-year-old cricketer was tasked to name his first five choices in World T20 XI, and he named two Indian superstars, along with a sensational player from New Zealand and a Proteas player, and a Caribbean superstar.

The first player to feature in Khan’s list is the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli has amassed a total of 10136 runs while playing in 319 T20 matches with a strike rate of 133.57, while he has 3159 runs at a strike rate of 139.04 in 90 T20Is for India. He is the highest run-scorer in T20Is in the world. Kohli is set to play his fourth T20 World Cup during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and he has won the Player of the Tournament two times in the past.

The next Indian star to find his name in Khan’s list is Hardik Pandya. Pandya has played a total of 170 T20 matches for India and franchises. He has scored 2728 runs in total and also accounted for 110 wickets, showcasing his all-round skills. He has played in 49 T20I matches for India while scoring 484 runs at a strike rate of 145.34 and dismissing batters on 42 occasions.

Rashid Khan’s also list features Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson who has a total of 5429 T20 runs with a strike rate of 124.86. He has scored 1805 runs while batting for New Zealand in T20Is at a strike rate of 125.08. He is considered as one of the best manipulators of fields and an expert in picking gaps. South African legend AB de Villiers is the next player to feature in the list, courtesy of 9424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13. He has also scored 1672 runs at a strike rate of 135.16 for the Proteas team.

The last player to make into Khan’s top five choices is Caribbean star all-rounder, Kieron Pollard. Pollard is considered one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball in T20 cricket. He has played 568 T20 matches in total and scored 11236 runs at a strike rate of 152.62 in the process. He will lead West Indies to defend their title in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE, having scored 1378 runs in 88 matches for the team. He has also dismissed batters 300 and 38 times in T20 and T20I matches, respectively. The T20 World Cup starts with the group stage matches on October 17 in Oman, while the Super 12 stage will begin on October 23 in UAE.

Image: AP