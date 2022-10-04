T20 World Cup: Shane Watson Names Jasprit Bumrah's Replacement & It's Not Shami Or Chahar

Team India on Monday received a major blow with star pacer Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury. Death bowling remains an issue for team India as Bumrah's absence will affect the chances during the event. Currently, Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar are already on the standby list for the T20 World Cup, however former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has named one player who he thinks will be the best possible replacement.

Shane Watson picks Mohammad Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup

While speaking on the latest episode of ICC Review, Watson has picked Mohammad Siraj as the best possible replacement for Bumrah for the 20-over showcase event Down Under. Siraj received a call-up for the last two matches of the South Africa T20I series as a replacement for injured Bumrah. Watson said, "The player I would put in if Jasprit’s not available is Mohammad Siraj, because of the firepower he presents. Without Bumrah, that’s the one thing India won’t necessarily have, which is vital on Australian wickets on the bigger grounds with the pace and bounce."

He added, "Siraj is great with the brand new ball. He is fast, he swings the ball away but also his defensive skills are pretty good. And he’s got better over the last couple of years, with what we’ve seen in the IPL. So, for me, he’s probably going to be the one who is going to have the most impact."

Jasprit Bumrah's absence to have a major impact on India’s T20 World cup chances

In the 2022 season, Bumrah has played only 5 games each in three formats apart from 14 games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The last time Bumrah was ruled out due to stress fracture was back in 2019 when he was out of action for three months. Speaking about star pacer's absence from the marquee event, Wats on said, " He is one of the best bowlers in the world and India in particular, with their fast bowlers, he is the main guy who can take wickets with the brand new ball but also is an incredible defensive bowler at the back end of the game. India have got incredible firepower with the bat, all the way down as we’ve seen for a long time, but bowlers, the fast bowlers in particular, there’s always a bit of a question and Bumrah’s one of the best in the world.

He added, "So, everyone’s got their fingers crossed that he will be OK, because for me, there’s no genuine replacement. There’s no replacement in the world for Jasprit. In terms of the quality of bowler, he is alone in Indian cricket. So it’s going to be a bit more of a battle."