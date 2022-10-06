After registering the T20I series win over Australia and South Africa, Team India departed for Australia on Thursday morning. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the team picture on the social media handle ahead of the team's departure. Players from the contingent also shared the photo on their social media handles. However, the Men in Blue departed with only 14 players in the team with Jasprit Bumrah's replacement yet to be named by the board.

Team India players gear up for the T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury. The absence of the star pacer will hurt the team as Rohit Sharma looks to solve the issue of leaking runs in the death overs. Team India coach Rahul Dravid during the press conference on Tuesday hinted that Shami is the team's preferred choice though Chahar and Mohammad Siraj are also in the reckoning.

He had said, “In terms of replacement we are looking at (options), we have time till October 15 (ICC deadline). Shami is someone who is in the standbys but he could not play unfortunately in these two series,". He further said, “It would have been ideal from that perspective but he is in the NCA at the moment. We will have to get reports as to how he is recovering and what his status is after 14-15 days of Covid and we will take a call after that.” Currently, Deepak Chahar is the front-runner for the spot, as Shami continues to recover from COVID diagnosis.

Team India's warm-up matches in Australia before T20 World Cup

India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. Australia are the defending champions courtesy of their win at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021.

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.