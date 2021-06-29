T20 World Cup To Be Held In UAE & Oman, ICC Announces Venues; Final On November 14

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup which was slated to take place in India will now be hosted in the UAE and Oman by the BCCI. ICC also announced the T20 World Cup venues where the marquee event's matches will take place; it also laid down rules on how the tournament will proceed.

ICC announces T20 World Cup Venues

ICC in its official press release informed, "The BCCI will remain the hosts of the event, which will now be held across four venues – Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground."

The first round of the tournament, comprising the eight qualifying teams, will now be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they’ll join the eight automatic qualifiers.

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament which comes five years after the last event was held in India in 2016. As many as 16 teams from across the world will be competing, including Papua New Guinea as the newest qualified nation.

The upcoming edition will be the first Men’s T20 World Cup played since 2016 when West Indies beat England in the final in India.

As per the ICC, the eight teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman, and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the Final on November 14.

'Priority to deliver ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely,' says ICC

Announcing the venues and finale date of T20 World Cup, acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said, "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment."

"We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket,” added Geoff Allardice.

ICC in its press release also shared BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's statement who said, "The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman. We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the COVID 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle."

(Image Credits: AP/ICC T20 World Cup- Insta)