T20 World Cup To Be Held In UAE, Confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah; ICC To Decide Dates

In a breaking development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it was moving the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 slated to be held in India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to sources, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is expected to be held around the same dates that were decided when the tournament was to be held domestically. However, exact dates and schedules will be announced by the International Cricket Council soon. It is likely to commence in the 3rd week of October.

BCCI shifts ICC T20 World Cup to UAE

The ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be scheduled after the remaining season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is hosted. The decision to shift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to UAE was taken after a meeting which was headed by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah. Speaking to news agency ANI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, "We will inform the International Cricket Council today that we are shifting T20 World Cup to UAE. Dates will be decided by the ICC."

T20 World Cup shifted to UAE owing to COVID-19 concerns

When the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had hit India in March, the ICC had warned that the T20 World Cup in India may not go ahead as planned due to rising cases of the virus. "Getting 16 teams from different countries with their quarantine protocols, with their risk factors….getting them into the country, then making sure the tournament happens and making sure that the players can then get back to their respective countries is a difficult task," highlighted ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney in March.

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be held in India in September 2020 but was rescheduled for this year amid the pandemic. Fears of the virus ultimately came true after the IPL 2021 season was hit by COVID-19 which infected several contigents and ultimately led to its suspension.

As BCCI shifts ICC T20 World Cup to UAE, sources have reported that the World Cup will kick off from October 17, two days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) final. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the final of the T20 World Cup is scheduled for November 14.

T20 World Cup 2021 teams

The upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 is the seventh edition of the tournament which comes five years after the last event was held in India in 2016. As many as sixteen teams from across the world will be competing in the competition, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation. The teams that will battle it out in the T20 World Cup 2021 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.