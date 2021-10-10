T20 World Cup: Top Performers Of IPL 2021 Who Missed Selection

Today we move into the playoff stages of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League with the finals being played on October 15. And two days later, the megaevent of the ICC, the T20 Cricket World Cup will kick-off.

All participating teams have already announced their squads and today, October 10 stands as the deadline in case teams want to make any changes to the squad. While all teams have named their best 15 men, there were many players who couldn’t make it to their national side despite having a brilliant IPL season. Let’s have a look at five players who had a stellar IPL season but missed out on national selection.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The Indian leg spinner was surprisingly excluded from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Chahal led the spin department of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing UAE leg of the IPL. Chahal was impressive as he picked a total of 16 wickets in 14 games at an impressive average of 22.37.

Shikhar Dhawan

The aggressive Indian opening batter wasn’t selected in the Indian 15-man squad for the World Cup. He scored 544 runs in 14 matches, which included three fifties. He averages 41.84 with the bat and has played a vital part in DC’s qualification for the playoffs.

Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is the current purple cap holder of IPL 2021. He has taken 30 wickets in 14 matches so far and has been brilliant with his slower deliveries. The highlight for him this season came in the 39th match when he took a hattrick against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. He removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar on successive deliveries to pick his first IPL hattrick. The current highest wicket-taker would have loved to bowl in UAE for the national side.

Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals had a season to forget as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, their skipper Sanju Samson was terrific with the bat. He led the Royals single-handedly and lacked support from the other end. He scored 484 runs in 14 games, averaging 40.33. He smashed a brilliant century in RR’s first match of this edition against Punjab Kings but fell short by mere 4 runs. The wicket-keeper batter had a stellar season with the bat and would be disappointing to miss out on the national selection.

Faf du Plessis

The former South African captain isn’t included in the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup and it has taken everyone by surprise. du Plessis playing for Chennai Super Kings has scored 546 runs and averages 45.50. Opening the batting, he has been a consistent performer for the Chennai-based franchise. He has smashed 5 half-centuries in the ongoing season and was a sure shot selection in the national side. He has plenty of experience of playing at the national level and it would surely have helped the Proteas side in the T20 World Cup to chase their first global title.

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

