T20 World Cup: Weather Forecasts Show Sign Of Heavy Rain During India Vs Pakistan

Team India and Pakistan are set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign by facing each other on October 23 in Melbourne. The previous meeting between both teams was at the Asia Cup 2022 in which both teams won one match each. India won the league stage match, while Pakistan emerged victorious in the Super 4 stage which eliminated India from the tournament.

Coming to the T20 World Cup meeting, these two teams faced each other in UAE last year in which Pakistan registered a crushing 10-wicket win over India to end their losing streak in ICC events. Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohamad Rizwan were the architects of the victory. The men in blue will look to settle the scores of both losses by beating them in the opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the match might witness weather obstacles which is a huge cause of concern for the fans.

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan weather forecast

The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match are already sold out but fans are worried that rain could play a major hurdle during the high-octane clash. Fans have even shared the screenshot of the weather report of that day on social media and even demanded the match venue be changed.

India vs Pakistan match likely to be washed out 💔#T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/GDEKpwZIdT — Shaun Tait (@_ShaunStan) October 13, 2022

23rd oct. Pakistan vs India.

So, its gonna rain. There might not even be toss. It will be a huge loss for @ICC financialy.

I feel for the people who are traveling to Australia just for this clash. #pakvsind @BCCI @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/0DnZhgCxNd — Muhammad Humza mir (@MuhammadHumzam2) October 13, 2022

India is very lucky 🍀, Pakistan vs India match won’t be happening on the 23rd because it’s going to rain the entire day 😭 pic.twitter.com/vfJQfhTct0 — 😎Babar (@coolBabarAzam) October 13, 2022

Team India's preparation for the T20 World Cup

Team India recently played two practice matches against Western Australia before playing two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan, on the other hand, is in New Zealand to play in the tri-series against Bangladesh and the host after which they will face England and Afghanistan in their warm-up fixtures. After the reopening match against Pakistan, Team India will face the runner-up of Group A qualifiers on October 27 followed by South Africa on October 30 and Bangladesh on November 2 .

The final match for Rohit Sharma's team will be against the winner of Group B qualifiers on November 6. Like every team, India will play a total of 6 matches during the super 12 round. Coming to the Pakistan schedule, the men in green will play their second match against Group B Winner on October 27, followed by a match against the Group A runner-up on October 30. The last two matches will be against South Africa and Bangladesh which will be played on November 3 and November 6 before the semi-final stages get underway.