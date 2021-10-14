T20 World Cup: What Happened To Varun Chakravarthy? Will He Play The Multi-team Event?

Varun Chakravarthy has been in fine form for the IPL 2021 finalist Kolkata Knight Riders which has helped the team reach the IPL 2021 finals. Coming to Varun Chakravarthy's IPL 2021 performance, the mystery spinner has picked up 18 wickets from 16 matches played in the tournament so far.

His performance has not gone unnoticed with selectors naming him in the India T20 World Cup squad for the multi-team event which will be played in UAE and Oman. However, with just a couple of days left before the T20 World Cup, Team India management has a slight concern regarding the fitness of Varun Chakravarthy after he was seen limping off the field during the KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 match.

T20 World Cup: Varun Chakravarthy injury news

The 30-year-old was seen limping off the field with Kolkata Knight Riders’ physio after bowling his four overs giving away just 26 runs and picking up two wickets of Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. So far there is no update on Varun Chakravarthy injury. The 30-year-old had previously failed the fitness test which led him to miss the T20I series against Australia last year which delayed his debut in the blue jersey. He was also chosen to play in the five-match T20I series against England but couldn’t play that due to his knee issues and poor fitness. If Chakravarthy is not fit enough for his injuries to be managed by the Indian team medical personnel, then the BCCI still has till October 15 to make changes in the squad.

T20 World Cup: Shardul Thakur takes Axar Patel's place in the 15 member team

On Wednesday BCCI Honourary Secretary Jay Shah, confirmed that Shardul Thakur will take Axar Patel's place in the upcoming T20 World Cup. with the left-arm spinner now being put on the list of standby players. Shardul Thakur is likely included in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup to adopt the duties of an all-rounder. With Hardik Pandya not having bowled due to fitness concerns, Thakur could provide more depth in the bowling attack. Moreover, he could also chip a few runs with the bat down the order. Meanwhile, Pandya has not bowled regularly since his back surgery in 2019.

(Image: IPLT20/BCCI)